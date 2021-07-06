PHCC builds “Visitation Villa” to create a safe yet hospitable visit

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA)- For many residents of the two Virginia's, The COVID-19 Pandemic took away local events, vacations, and social interactions. But, for people living at the Princeton Health Care Center, It took away the ability to see loved ones.

Administrator Stefanie Compton of PHCC told us how emotions ran through the center when visitation was shutdown.

"It was tough, we knew it was the right thing to do for the health of the residents, their physical health. But, we also knew it would play an emotional role. And that is something that we've strived to as quickly and safely as possible to reinitiate visitation."

The Visitation Villa is a climate controlled room separated by plexiglass. Giving those who want to visit a more private and home like experience. Meanwhile, protecting those who visit from contracting COVID-19.

Compton told us when they opened up the villa and allowed visitation, residents welcomed the slight return to normal.

"It was very heart touching to see. Families missed their loved ones. Our residents, our patients, they missed their loved ones tremendously, and we were able to witness some very special moments."

Officials at PHCC would like to thank Lowe's of Princeton for donating the material, and Main Street Builders of Princeton who built the facility.