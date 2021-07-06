Skip to Content

Plane with 28 on board missing in Russian Far East region

New
1:56 am National news from the Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — Local officials say a plane with 28 people on board has gone missing in the Russian Far East region of Kamchatka on Tuesday. The emergency officials say the An-26 plane with 22 passengers and 6 crew missed a scheduled communication while it was flying from the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky to the village of Palana. According to the local transport ministry, it also disappeared from radar. An investigation has been launched, and a search mission is underway. Two helicopters and an airplane have been deployed to inspect the missing plane’s route, local officials said.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content