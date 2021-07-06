Protecting your plants from the summer heat

You often here about protecting your plants from a frost or freeze in the early spring and late fall months. However, it is also important to safeguard your plants during the heat of the summer.

As temperatures continue to rise across the two Virginias, plants will tend to have a harder time holding water, possibly resulting in the loss of your gardens and flower beds.

According to local Greenhouse Owner Kimberly Santolla, keeping your plants healthy during the summer heat starts with making sure they are getting plenty of water.

However, the key is also making sure the plants are holding that moisture in.

"One of the big things is mulch. There are different types of mulch. You can use hardwood mulch, you can use leaves, you can use grass clippings, you can use cardboard. Anything like that is going to hold the moisture in." Kimberly Santolla, Owner of Kimberly's Greenhouse in Tazewell, VA

Santolla added that it is best to water your plants during the early morning hours or early evening hours for the best results.