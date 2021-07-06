Spike Lee, ‘Annette’ open 74th Cannes Film Festival

CANNES, France (AP) — The Cannes Film Festival rolled out the red carpet for the first time in more than two years, launching the French Riviera spectacular on Tuesday with the introduction of Spike Lee’s jury, the premiere of Leos Carax’ musical “Annette” and high hopes of shrugging off the pandemic. The 74th Cannes opened Tuesday with as much glitz as it could summon. “Annette,” starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard, was to debut in an evening opening ceremony to include last year’s Palme d’Or winner, Bong Joon Ho for “Parasite,” and an honorary Palme for Jodie Foster, who first came to Cannes as a 13-year-old with Martin Scorsese’s “Taxi Driver.”