Stabbing at Germany’s Duesseldorf Airport injures 1 person

8:11 am National news from the Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — Police in Germany say one person has been injured in a stabbing in a car park at Duesseldorf Airport and officers are looking for the assailant. The stabbing happened at a parking ticket machine and police say it is suspected to have resulted from an argument among homeless people. There was no disruption to air traffic or to passenger operations. The victim wasn’t seriously injured and received outpatient treatment at a hospital.

Associated Press

