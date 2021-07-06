State Fair of West Virginia set to hold benefit concert

FAIRLEA, W.Va. (AP) — The State Fair of West Virginia is set to hold its first big event in quite some time. On Thursday night a concert featuring Riley Green is planned at the state fairgrounds in Greenbrier County. WVVA-TV reports the concert will benefit the Fairlea Volunteer Fire Department. Last year’s State Fair in August was scrapped due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was the first time since World War II that the festival had been called off. This year’s State Fair is set from Aug. 12 to 21.