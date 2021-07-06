Staying steamy into Wednesday; TS Elsa could bring us more rain by late week

High pressure will keep us hot and humid through midweek. For the rest of the afternoon, we could see a few passing showers/storms due to the daytime heat, but most will just stay warm and muggy through this evening. We look mainly clear again overnight with lows in the 60s.

Tomorrow should bring hot and humid weather again, with highs in the 80s and low 90s for most. By the afternoon, we could see a few more stray shower/t-storms, but severe weather is not expected. Be prepared for occasionally heavy downpours though!

An approaching cold front from the west will interact with tropical moisture to our south to bring us higher chances of rain through Thursday and Friday.

Though the direct path of the storm will be to our southeast, wider-spread showers and thunderstorms with occasionally heavy rain look possible to wrap up the work week. We look a bit cooler by then thanks to the rain though....make sure to tune in to WVVA News at 5,6, 10 (CW) and 11 PM for the latest full forecast!