Staying toasty with few rain showers possible; keeping an eye on T.S. Elsa

A few showers with an isolated storm or two will work in this afternoon and evening. Not everyone will see the rain as it will be very hit-or-miss.

All of us though will see a mix of sun and clouds and we are staying hot and humid. Temperatures will climb into the 80s and 90s again. Dew points will hit in the 60s and 70s.

Overnight any lingering rain should dissipate after midnight. Partly cloudy skies are expected with temperatures forecast to drop in the 60s for most. Few 50s will be sprinkled in.

Wednesday is pretty much a carbon copy of what we will see today. A few showers with an isolated storm or two are still possible in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will reach the 80s and low 90s again.

LOOKING AHEAD:

Tropical Storm Elsa is in the Florida Strait now and will head into the Gulf before making landfall in Florida sometime tonight/Wednesday morning. After it makes landfall it will race along the east coast.

We can expect some of this moisture, along with a cold front from the west, bringing us some rain. For now, the worst of the storm will be off to our east. We aren't looking at a flood threat for our area if this system continues on its projected path. If it slightly shifts to the west we can expect our rainfall totals to increase. We will continue to keep a close eye on this system as it heads closer to home.

Check out your full forecast on WVVA from 5-7AM and at noon!