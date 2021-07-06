Summer feeding programs continue this summer

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - For students, summer can be an enjoyable break from the school year. However, for some, it can be a time of isolation and hunger.

The Mercer County 4-H Camp is helping feed the youth this summer through several different programs. Over the next two weeks the camp will be providing meals to all children, ages 18 years and under.

Officials say they want to give every child the opportunity to receive these meals.

"We are providing a walk in service, you can just come and we will provide you a meal. You can sit and eat out in the park or you can take it home with you." Brenda Pruett, West Virginia University Extension Agent

Pruett added that parents do not have to be present for their children to receive a meal. For a look at all summer youth feeding services across the West Virginia, click here.