Tia Welch named to lead WVa Human Rights Commission

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Tia Welch has been named executive director of the West Virginia Human Rights Commission. Gov. Jim Justice announced the Charleston resident’s appointment Tuesday. The commission is part of the state Department of Health and Human Resources. Welch previously served as director of the West Virginia Equal Employment Opportunity Office as well as stints with Goodwill Industries of the Kanawha Valley and the Charleston Job Corps Center. DHHR Cabinet Secretary Bill Crouch says Welch’s knowledge and experience make her a perfect choice for her new role.