US extends temporary protected status to people from Yemen

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is extending a program that allows people from Yemen to stay in the U.S. temporarily because of the turmoil from the civil war there. The Department of Homeland Security said in announcing the decision Tuesday that about 2,100 Yemenis and their families will benefit from the extension and re-designation of temporary protected status. They will be allowed to live and work in the U.S. through March 2023, though the program does not automatically grant them a path to American citizenship. Their temporary protected status was due to expire in September. The administration has granted or extended the temporary status to people from several countries, including Myanmar, El Salvador, Haiti and Venezuela.