US left Afghan airfield at night, didn’t tell new commander

BAGRAM, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan military officials say the U.S. left Afghanistan’s Bagram Airfield after nearly 20 years by slipping away in the night, without notifying the base’s new Afghan commander. He discovered the Americans’ departure more than two hours after they left. Afghanistan’s army showed off the sprawling air base on Monday, providing a rare first glimpse of what had been the epicenter of America’s war to unseat the Taliban and hunt down the al-Qaida perpetrators of the 9/11 attacks. The U.S. announced last Friday it had completely vacated its biggest airfield in the country in advance of a final withdrawal the Pentagon says will be completed by the end of August.