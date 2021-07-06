West Virginia accepting school clothing voucher applications

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia is accepting applications for school clothing vouchers. The benefits are for eligible children enrolled in West Virginia schools. The program is administered by the Department of Health and Human Resources’ Bureau for Children and Families. Each eligible child will receive $200 toward the purchase of appropriate school clothing or piece goods for families who sew clothing for their children. Families with school-aged children receiving WV Works cash assistance, those in foster care or receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits automatically receive school clothing allowance vouchers. Others may also be eligible, but the monthly income for a family of four may not exceed $2,839.