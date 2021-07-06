West Virginia Turnpike holiday traffic heaviest since 2010

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Traffic on the West Virginia Turnpike around the Fourth of July weekend was the heaviest since 2010. The state Department of Transportation says the Turnpike saw 668,000 vehicles pass through its toll booths between Thursday and Monday. That’s 28% higher than for the five-day period a year ago, when travel was affected by the coronavirus pandemic. West Virginia Parkways Authority executive director Jeff Miller says many travelers started trips the weekend before the Fourth of July and returned home the weekend after. Between June 27 and Monday, more than 1.1 million vehicles went through the Turnpike toll booths.