WVa crosses threshold of 1M residents with 1 vaccine dose

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia has crossed the threshold of 1 million residents receiving at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine. The milestone announced Monday by Gov. Jim Justice on Tuesday equates to 64.5% of all residents ages 12 and up. Nearly 54% have received both vaccines. Justice acknowledged at a news conference that the state is in its infancy with the highly contagious delta variant of the virus. He says the odds are astronomical that there will be substantially more cases among unvaccinated residents. According to state health data, 12 cases of the delta variant have been reported in West Virginia. The variant was first detected in India.