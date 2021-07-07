2 more men arrested during Massachusetts standoff arraigned

MEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Two more people charged in connection with an armed standoff along a Massachusetts highway last weekend have been arraigned. Not guilty pleas to firearms and other charges were entered Wednesday on behalf of Conrad Pierre, and another man who has so far refused to identify himself to authorities and is referred to in court documents as John Doe 2. The defendants, 10 men and a 17-year-old juvenile, say they are members of a group called Rise of the Moors, and are not subject to federal or state laws. They face several charges including unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.