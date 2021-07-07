3 WVa behavioral health clinics get funding for expansion

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Three West Virginia community behavioral health clinics will receive $8 million from the federal government for expansion initiatives. Sen. Joe Manchin announced the funding Tuesday from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. It includes $4 million for the Princeton-based Southern Highlands Community Mental Health Center, and $2 million each for Seneca Health Services in Summersville and the Williamson Health and Wellness Center.