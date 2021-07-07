Trump announces suits against Facebook, Twitter and Google

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is filing lawsuits against three of the country’s biggest tech companies: Facebook, Twitter and Google. Trump says he is serving as the lead plaintiff in the suit, claiming he has been wrongfully censored by the companies. Trump was suspended from Twitter and Facebook after his followers stormed the Capitol building on Jan. 6. The companies cited concerns that he would incite further violence. Currently, he can no longer post on either platform.