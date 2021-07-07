Asian stocks follow Wall St lower on weak US services data

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets have followed Wall Street lower after U.S. services activity weakened. Market benchmarks in Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul declined. Shanghai swung between gains and losses. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index broke a seven-day streak of record closes and fell after the Institute of Supply Management reported service industry activity grew in June at a slower rate than forecast. Shares of Chinese ride-hailing service Didi Global, which started trading on Wall Street last week, fell after Beijing said it would impose stricter information security rules on companies that want to join foreign stock exchanges.