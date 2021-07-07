Best Virginia shows out at Beckley exhibition

BECKLEY, W. Va. (WVVA) - Best Virginia, WVU's alumni basketball team, played an exhibition game against Southern WV Elite on Wednesday.

Best Virginia showed out in the game, leading 62-34 at the half. The team would keep that momentum rolling through the entire game. The score was reset in the fourth quarter, implementing the Elam ending, to make things interesting. But Best Virginia still won, with a final of 127-122.

Wednesday's game was the first of two exhibition games Best Virginia will play ahead of TBT tournament play, beginning July 17th in Charleston, WV.