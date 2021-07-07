Bluefield woman wins million dollar prize in vaccine lottery

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -- Governor Jim Justice made a trip to Bluefield to surprise this week's million dollar winner in the Do it for Babydog vaccine lottery.

Heather Coburn was surprised at Bill Cole Nissan in Bluefield on Wednesday afternoon.

Coburn is an employee of Bill Cole Nissan.

"It's amazing, just how talented and how good West Virginians really are," Gov. Justice said. Heather has been one of the first three employees and has done great work here for on and on. It's just really special, really special stuff."

After congratulating Coburn, Gov. Justice emphasized the importance of getting vaccinated.

"If you chose not to take the vaccine, you are in a lottery, because there is a certain number of you that are going to die every single day."

Various other prizes were given away, including numerous state park getaways, two custom trucks, and lifetime hunting and fishing licenses.

To register for future drawings, click here.