Can’t watch fireworks at home? Millions choose NBC

NEW YORK (AP) — More than 8 million television viewers took in NBC’s coverage of the Macy’s Fourth of July fireworks on Sunday. About 5 million watched the two-hour Independence Day celebration that aired at 8 p.m. Eastern, and another 3.3 million watched a condensed version of the display that aired later that night. The week encompassing Fourth of July is traditionally one of the least-watched television weeks of the year, as people choose barbecues and other outdoor activities. Otherwise, NBC’s summer favorite “America’s Got Talent” and the NBA conference finals drew viewers to live television last week.