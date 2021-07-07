Companies navigate tensions over office reopening plans

NEW YORK (AP) — Companies around the U.S. are scrambling to figure out how to bring employees back to the office after more than a year of them working remotely. Most are proceeding cautiously, trying to navigate declining COVID-19 infections against a potential backlash by workers who are not ready to return. Tensions have spilled into the public at a few companies where some staff have organized petitions or even walkouts to protest being recalled to the office. Many are implementing a gradual return, allowing employees to remotely two or three days a week. But implementing a “hybrid” workplace can be a headache, from identifying which roles are most conducive to remote work to deciding which days of the week employees need to be in the office.