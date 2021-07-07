Fire erupts on ship, causing explosion that rocks Dubai

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Authorities in Dubai say a container ship anchored at the world’s largest port caught fire, causing an explosion that sent tremors across the commercial hub of the United Arab Emirates. Dubai’s state-run media office said the fire was reported on the ship late Wednesday. It said a team of firefighters got the blaze under control by early Thursday and that there are no immediate reports of casualties. The extent of damage to the port is not immediately clear. People in Dubai recording with their phones from their high-rises have posted frantic videos on social media showing a fiery ball illuminating the night sky. The blast was felt at least 25 kilometers (15 miles) away.