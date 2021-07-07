Elsa and a cold front increase shower and storm chances this week

High pressure starts to weaken today brining a few showers and isolated storms this afternoon and evening. Some of us will stay dry yet again with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures remain toasty in the 80s and low 90s. Humidity continues throughout the rest of the work week.

Tonight we hold onto a chance for rain with some patchy fog forming. Lows tonight will be in the 60s again.

Tropical Storm Elsa is heading near Florida and is about 60 miles west of Tampa. Should make landfall sometime this morning between 8-9AM.

Some of this moisture is going to interact with a cold front coming from the northwest and bring us widespread showers and scattered thunderstorms Thursday and Friday.

Flood threat is low for our area, but some heavy downpours are possible. Down to the south and east (outside of the viewing area... mainly along the coast) is where the flood threat and gusty winds will primarily be located. If the track of Elsa changes and shifts more to the west this will increase our rainfall totals. Stay with WVVA for updates!

Temperatures will mainly read in the 70s for both Thursday and Friday with lows staying in the 60s. This weekend we will remain wet as a frontal system stays nearby.

