HINTON, W.Va. (WVVA) A former Beckley firefighter and former Chief of the Mount Hope Police Dept. is sentenced to jail time.



Tom Peal was sentenced to three months in jail in a Summers County courtroom on Wednesday.



Peal had previously pleaded guilty to four counts of sexual abuse involving acts that occurred with a 12-year-old child.



Peal will be required to register as a sex offender for life.