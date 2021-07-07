Gov. Ralph Northam expands access to affordable childcare

RICHMOND, Va. (WVVA) -- Governor Ralph Northam announced that Virginia families with young children will soon have improved access to quality and affordable child care.

“Access to high-quality child care is not only critical to the health and safety of Virginia’s children, but it is also important for advancing a strong, equitable recovery,” said Gov. Northam. “Extending these resources through the end of 2021 will help close the affordability gap for parents and providers, allowing thousands of Virginians to return to work, support their families, and grow our economy.”

Earlier in the year, House Bill was signed into law, establishing a new short-term eligibility category for parents in need of financial assistance with childcare while looking for employment. The income eligibility criteria was increased through the end of July 2021.

Wednesday, Gov. Northam directed the Department of Education to use federal funds to continue covering co-payments for families in need of childcare through the end of the year.

The expanded program makes financial assistance for child care available to families with at least one child under age five who is not yet in kindergarten, with a household income up to 85 percent of the state median income.

This expansion nearly doubles the previous income threshold in many regions of the Commonwealth and is the highest eligibility level in Virginia history.

For more information, click here.