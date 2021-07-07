Greenbrier Valley Theatre to re-open after pandemic closure

LEWISBURG, W. VA. (WVVA) - The Greenbrier Valley Theatre (GVT) will open its doors this weekend for the first time in over a year.

Josh Lapping, the Marketing Director, said 2020 was a challenging year for the organization.

"Like any non-profit arts organization, it was certainly a year that no one was prepared for, so I know there's really a large buzz going around the theater right now around the entire community right now, about us opening our doors," said Lapping.

According to Lapping, most of the GVT's said most of the revenue comes from ticket sales, but grant funding helped them stay afloat last year.

Jenna Balnionis, the Box Office Manager, said they're hoping to make up for lost income with this month's production of Driving Miss Daisy, as tickets are selling fast.

"A lot of our season ticket holders and regulars, are really happy to come back, just to have something to do and get out, and they're really happy to be able to return to the theatre," said Balnionis.

Even though the theatre is returning this weekend, Lapping said the company is following COVID-19 protocol with a socially distanced production this weekend to keep the community safe.

"With this show, with driving miss daisy we are doing it socially distanced. So we can make sure everyone is staying safe and comfortable obviously we want to produce high quality art that's entertaining, but the safety and comfortability of our patrons is our number one priority."

"Driving Miss Daisy" is the first of six shows the theatre plans to host this year.

The show opens Friday, July 9, and runs until Saturday, July 24, but there is currently a waiting list for tickets.

To find out more information about the Greenbrier Valley Theatre productions or buy tickets, contact the theatre by phone, or visit their website.