Have a seat: Patio furniture shortage tells US economic tale

COCKEYSVILLE, Maryland (AP) — The Biden economy faces the unusual problem of possibly being too strong for its own good. It’s a tale that can be told from the floor of patio furniture showrooms, where shortages of outdoor tables and chairs abound. The shortages reflect the combined challenge of the fastest economic growth in generations but also persistent delays for anyone trying to buy furniture, autos and a wide mix of other goods. Republicans cast that as a sign of economic weakness. President Joe Biden counters that wage increases are helping the middle and working classes. The challenges also reflect a mix of market forces, tensions with China and the unique nature of restarting an economy after a pandemic.