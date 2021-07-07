In Illinois, Biden to push money for families and child care

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is turning his focus to pitching his proposed investments in families and education. Biden is using a visit Wednesday to a community college in a key Illinois swing district to highlight how his spending on so-called human infrastructure would boost the economy. The Democratic president will visit McHenry County College in Crystal Lake, Illinois, a community college with a workforce development program and a child care center. Biden will promote his vision to invest in child care, health care, education and other important aspects of everyday life for Americans.