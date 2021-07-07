Interstate 64 westbound closed at mile marker 167 due to accident

GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) -- Interstate 64 westbound is shut down at mile marker 167 in Greenbrier County due to an accident.

The single-vehicle accident took place just before 4 p.m.

West Virginia State Police, Lewisburg Fire Department, Fairlea Fire Department, White Sulphur Springs EMS and Fairlea EMS are said to be on scene. This was confirmed by Greenbrier County 911.

Motorists should plan to take an alternate route until further notice.

Stay with WVVA as we continue to monitor this accident.