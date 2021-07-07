Israel’s Knesset to swear in Herzog as new president

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s parliament is set to inaugurate Isaac Herzog as the nation’s president, a largely ceremonial position whose purpose is to forge national unity and serve as the country’s moral compass. Wednesday’s inauguration ceremony at the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, in Jerusalem will be conducted with grand pomp: honor guards in dress uniforms, red carpet, mounted police escort and a swearing in on a Bible followed by the blowing of ram’s horns by military rabbis. Herzog, 60, is a scion of a prominent Zionist family, and was elected to a seven-year term as president by parliament last month.