Job fair planned for laid-off WVa pharmaceutical workers

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — A job fair is set for this week aimed at hundreds of workers being laid off at a former West Virginia pharmaceutical plant. The job fair is scheduled for Thursday at the Marriott Waterfront Place Hotel in Morgantown. The Exponent Telegram reports it will feature companies from a variety of industries, including manufacturing and construction. The job fair is being organized by the Workforce Development Committee, which is part of the Morgantown Area Partnership. Also involved is the West Virginia University Center for Career Development and the West Virginia Human Resource Foundation. Drugmaker Viatris announced in December that it would lay off workers at the former Mylan Pharmaceuticals plant.