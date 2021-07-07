Months after filing for bankruptcy, Belk names new CEO

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina-based department store chain has named a new CEO, months after it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The Charlotte Observer reports a news release from Belk on Wednesday says Nir Patel has been promoted to CEO from president and chief merchandising officer. Patel replaces Lisa Harper, who had been the CEO since July 2016. Harper is now executive chair of the Belk Board of Directors. The news release did not say what led to the change. In January, Belk announced it was filing for bankruptcy with plans to emerge from it in the following month.