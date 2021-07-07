New UN proposal: Aid to Syria from 1 crossing from Turkey

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A newly proposed U.N. resolution would allow the delivery of humanitarian aid to rebel-held northwest Syria through just one crossing point from Turkey for a year. An initial Security Council draft would have authorized sending aid through two border crossings but Russia called it a “non-starter” last week and diplomats said China officially objected Wednesday. Ireland and Norway circulated the new draft with a single crossing at Bab al-Hawa late Wednesday. Acting U.N. humanitarian chief Ramesh Rajasingham told the Security Council in late June that closing Bab al-Hawa would disrupt lifesaving aid to 3.4 million people in northwest Syria.