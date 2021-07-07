NYC honors essential workers at parade up Canyon of Heroes

NEW YORK (AP) — The people who helped get New York City through the pandemic are being honored at a parade. City officials say the event Wednesday will honor a range of people, including workers in health care, transportation, education and infrastructure. The parade is kicking off at Battery Park and traveling up Broadway in lower Manhattan, the iconic stretch known as the Canyon of Heroes. Previous parades have honored world leaders, celebrities and winning sports teams. City officials say the parade’s grand marshal will be Sandra Lindsay, a health care worker who was the first person in the country to get a COVID vaccine shot.