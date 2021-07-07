Poland plans to rebuild Enigma-linked palace razed in WWII

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland is reviving plans to reconstruct a historic Warsaw palace where the German Enigma machine codes were first cracked in 1932 and which Nazi German occupying forces blew up in 1944. In a ceremony Wednesday President Andrzej Duda handed a draft law for the reconstruction of the Saski Palace to the parliament speaker. Duda said that although costly, the reconstruction will symbolically close the process of rebuilding Poland’s capital from World War II damage. The palace once housed a cipher office where the German Enigma encoding machine was first cracked. Only a colonnade that contains the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier still survives. Plans to have the palace rebuilt have been made ever since the war’s end.