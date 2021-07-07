Police: 8-year-old accidentally shot 12-year-old

SUFFOLK, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say an 8-year-old accidentally shot and seriously injured a 12-year-old Tuesday. Suffolk Police said in a news release that the shooting left the 12-year-old with injuries that are serious, but aren’t thought to be life-threatening. Police say their preliminary investigation shows the 8-year-old boy got an adult’s firearm from a home and accidentally shot the 12-year-old boy. The shooting remains under investigation.