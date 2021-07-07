Police: Baby found dead after Virginia house fire

APPALACHIA, Va. (AP) — Virginia State Police say a baby was found dead after a fire at a home in the town of Appalachia. Police said in a news release that a 30-year-old woman and 3-year-old boy were able to escape the fire early Monday. The woman was taken to a hospital, where she was treated and released for injuries from the blaze. After the fire was extinguished, police say the remains of an 8-month-old girl were found inside the home. Her remains were taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Center in Roanoke for examination and autopsy. Police say the fire doesn’t appear to be suspicious. The origin and cause remain under investigation.