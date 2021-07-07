Police ID 3 men found shot to death at Georgia golf course

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Investigators have identified three men found shot to death on the golf course of a country club in the Atlanta suburbs. But it’s still unclear what prompted Saturday’s violence. Police say golf pro Eugene Siller was gunned down when he went to find out why a white pickup truck had driven onto the 10th green at Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw. Two other men were found dead in the bed of the pickup truck. Both had been fatally shot. Police on Wednesday identified those men as 46-year-old Henry Valdez of California and 76-year-old Paul Pierson of Kansas. The gunman is believed to have gotten away on foot.