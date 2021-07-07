Prosecutor: Newspaper gunman spoke of making trial ‘a farce’

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A prosecutor says the man who killed five people at a Maryland newspaper told a state psychiatrist that he intended to make “a farce” out of the second phase of his trial to determine whether he is criminally responsible due to his mental health. Prosecutor Anne Colt Leitess referred to Jarrod Ramos’ comments Wednesday during her cross-examination of a mental health expert on the sixth day of the trial. Leitess said Ramos told the state psychiatrist who interviewed him that he had obtained a copy of a diagnostic manual to get a better understanding of how he could better present himself as mentally ill.