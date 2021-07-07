Police: 3 undercover officers shot, wounded in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — Police say three undercover law enforcement officers were shot and wounded while driving onto an expressway on Chicago’s South Side. The shooting was reported about Wednesday 6 a.m. near the 22nd District police station. Chicago police Superintendent David Brown says the two agents with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Chicago officer were in an unmarked undercover vehicle. Their injuries were not considered life-threatening. The shooting comes the same day as a scheduled visit to suburban Crystal Lake, Illinois, by President Joe Biden. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot plans to discuss gun control and the city’s violence with the president. Chicago had a violent Fourth of July weekend that saw 100 people shot, including two officers.