Southern West Virginia mental health provider sentenced to jail time

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) After a nearly two year legal battle, the owner of the region's largest mental health practice is sentenced to jail time.



Life Strategies owner Hamlet Smith was ordered by Judge Darl Poling to be incarcerated for ten days and spend six months on home confinement. Smith previously pleaded guilty to misdemeanor Battery.



According to Beckley Police, Smith grabbed the breast of a woman who was interviewing him in his office.



While those convicted of misdemeanors do not typically serve jail time, Judge Poling said the facts of the case and lack of remorse demonstrated factored into his decision.



"The allegations involved int he plea, in my view, do not amount to a simple battery," said Judge Poling in his ruling.



Smith was originally charged with first degree Sexual Abuse by a prior administration, but Raleigh County's new Prosecuting Attorney Ben Hatfield said there were elements of the sexual abuse charge that could get tricky if taken to trial.



"Hamlet Smith did not receive a plea bargain because of who he is. He received a plea bargain because my office lacked the ability to prove an essential element of sexual abuse in the first degree and that is forcible compulsion."



Forcible compulsion means the prosecution would have to provide evidence that the victim could not overcome the physical force of the defendant or was in fear of immediate death or injury.



Smith's defense attorney, Mark Plans, said he believed his client could have prevailed at trial, but Smith wanted to spare both his family and victim the pain.



"Mr. Smith pleaded up to a Battery not down from a Felony. I agree with what the prosecutor said. There was no felony. There was not evidence of a felony. And the fact that he was charged as a felony from the beginning was ridiculous."



Judge Poling said in his ruling that Smith's statement at sentencing was a departure from the lack of remorse shown in the two years leading up to sentencing. He even referenced letters by friends and family in which Smith denied the charges.



"I never intended to harm anyone. I deeply regret not only the past, but the ongoing nature of the pain I have caused," said Smith at sentencing.



Hatfield had sought the maximum sentence in this case, which would have been up to a year in jail. While jail time for a misdemeanor is rare, he said it could be more common moving forward.



"The practice of my office, if warranted, will be seeking the maximum sentence if a case calls for it. And I think this case called for it. I'm hoping to send a message to the local defense bar and community at large -- this is not just in this case. It will be in any case I feel appropriate moving forward."



Smith will also be required to pay a $500 fine.