Special Weather Statement until WED 4:30 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Charleston, WV

Southeast Fayette County

…A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTH CENTRAL RALEIGH AND

SOUTHWESTERN FAYETTE COUNTIES…

At 407 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Mount Hope, or

8 miles southwest of Fayetteville, moving northeast at 5 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Fayetteville, Oak Hill, Mount Hope, Bradley, Prosperity, Piney View,

Pax and Thurmond.

This includes the following highways…

West Virginia Turnpike between mile markers 47 and 48, and between

mile markers 53 and 61.

Route 19 between mile markers 1 and 19.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until

this storm passes.