Technology firm Epsilon to create 145 jobs in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Executives with an information technology firm say they plan to expand operations to the Upstate region of South Carolina. The Greenville News reports that Epsilon Inc. plans to invest $2.6 million to open a new base of operations in Greenville. Company officials say that will create 145 new jobs. Epsilon was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in North Carolina with another location in Virginia. The company offers I.T. services, consulting and planning, cloud hosting, network infrastructure, cybersecurity and call center support services.