West Virginia street renamed in honor of slain officer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A street has been renamed in honor of a West Virginia police officer who was fatally shot on the job. Officials in Charleston held a ceremony Thursday to rename Garrison Avenue as Patrolman Cassie Johnson Avenue. Johnson died on Dec. 3, two days after being shot while responding to a parking lot complaint. She was 28 years old. Johnson grew up on Garrison Avenue, the same street where the shooting occurred. She joined the city as a humane officer in October 2017 and was sworn in as a patrol officer in January 2019. An August trial is set for Joshua Phillips, who is charged with first-degree murder.