WHO warns Coronavirus rising in eastern Mediterranean region

BEIRUT (AP) — World Health Organization officials warn that coronavirus infections has been on the rise in the 22 countries of the eastern Mediterranean region after two months of steady decline because of increased international travel, low protection and limited vaccination. The region, which includes the Gulf, North African, and Asian countries, has registered over 11 million infections and over 220,000 deaths since last year. Iran has been the worst impacted by the pandemic, followed by Iraq. WHO region director Ahmed Al-Mandhari said another spike is likely in the summer as countries struggle to keep their borders open and their economies active.