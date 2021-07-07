Wider-spread rain on tap into Thursday

High pressure over our region will be losing its grip, as TS Elsa moves up the eastern seaboard, and a cold front begins to head our way from the west. Into this evening, we'll see partly cloudy skies, with the slim chance of a few pop-up showers/t-storms. A few isolated downpours could be possible, but widespread flooding nor severe weather are expected.

Tomorrow will bring the chance of wider-spread rain as a cold front approaches from the west and interacts with tropical moisture moving in from the south. We'll still be muggy but a bit cooler and breezy tomorrow with highs in the 70s for most. Showers and thunderstorms look especially likely late Thursday morning-Thursday afternoon, and again for a few hours into early Friday. At this time flooding is not expected (at least not on a large scale), but we could still see a few heavy downpours in places to close out the work week.

Temps will begin to rise again into the weekend...and another frontal system will eventually head our way....make sure to tune in tonight to WVVA News at 5.6. 10 (CW) and 11 PM for the latest full forecast!