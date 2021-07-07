WVa gov hands out third $1M prize in vaccine giveaway

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has handed out the third $1 million prize for residents who have received coronavirus vaccines. The Republican governor presented Heather Coburn of Princeton with a ceremonial check on Wednesday. Coburn happens to work at a Bluefield car dealership owned by Bill Cole. Cole is a former Republican state Senate president who lost to Justice in the 2016 gubernatorial race. Justice won the race as a Democrat before switching to the GOP a year later. Cole also attended Wednesday’s ceremony. Residents can still sign up for four other drawings, which will be held on Wednesdays through Aug. 4.