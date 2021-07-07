WVa kids can get hunting, fishing licenses at reduced cost

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Lifetime hunting and fishing licenses for West Virginia residents ages 15 and younger are now available at a reduced price. The new tiered pricing program was made possible by legislation signed by Gov. Jim Justice in April. The regular price of a lifetime hunting and fishing license is $805. Under the new system, lifetime licenses for children before their first birthday are $322. The cost is $442.75 for a child before their fifth birthday, $603.75 before their 10th birthday and $724.50 before their 15th birthday. Applications are available on the Division of Natural Resources’ website. A certified copy of the child’s birth certificate is required.